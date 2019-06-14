From the Farm: FFA Convention Wrap-up

Several thousand Illinois FFA members wrapped up their annual state convention late Thursday in Springfield, electing new officers and handing out awards for outstanding achievements. Stu Ellis has our report

Stu Ellis

Wednesday you were introduced to one of the top winners in the Agriscience fair, Prescott Jeckel of Delavan, and two others were Molly Smith and Tess Patton from Taylorville FFA with their project, are you smarter than a farmer.

Molly Smith

So our science fair project was comparing different agricultural education systems from what we have in Taylorville Illinois which is considered a rural agriculture education system and we compared it to the Chicago High School of agrisciences which is in Chicago which is considered an urban level agriculture education system, so we took a trip to Chicago and gave a survey to the students there and gave the same survey to the students at Taylorville. And we are comparing the level of knowledge of the students between the two schools to see how the systems differed since they are in such different areas.

Stu Ellis

Fascinating, and what did the survey determine?

Molly Smith

The Chicago High School of Agrisciences actually scored 5% higher than we did at Taylorville.

Stu Ellis

And Erik Wilcox of GROWMARK put FFA students into a sprayer simulator.

EriK Wilcox

Right now it’s a lot of Recruiting, but you are trying to teach them safety. So you have close to a half million dollar machine in real life. And a lot of them don’t have experience driving large machinery, let alone any machinery. So we’ll get them on here, on a Rogator, its an 1100 Model B and we’ll just run through the paces. Drive them safe on the road, and then we’ll get them into the field and as we get into more experiences FS or GROWMARK employees we’ll do training with them and we’ll sit back with mentors and go over just the basics.

Stu Ellis

What’s their reaction after they have maybe sat in the seat and driven, and maybe had an ooops?

Erik Wilcox

A lot of them are very timid, but we just have to reinforce them, and it escape and start over on here. There’s no damage, there’s no insurance, there’s no injury. If you’re really trying you can hone your skills in pretty good here.

That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.