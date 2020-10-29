From the Farm: EPA announces dicamba plans

(WCIA) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given dicamba a new lease on life, and a 5-year lease at that. It includes XtendiMax, Engenia, as well as FeXapan that is Corteva’s version of XtendiMax. Late Tuesday afternoon, the EPA released its plans for farmers to use dicamba next year over the top on soybeans, but EPA imposed national restrictions that had been a patchwork the last two years from state to state.

There will be a June 30th cut off date for dicamba to be used on soybeans.

There will also be expansion of field borders that cannot be sprayed with dicamba. Those will be 240 feet for most fields, but 310 feet for fields in areas covered by the Endangered Species Act. And every applicator will have to look up that designation in their area.

Additionally, the dicamba will have to be mixed with an agent to buffer the pH, in an effort to reduce its volatility. Those agents are already on the market.

States will still have an option to further restrict Dicamba use, such as the 85-degree temperature limit for application in Illinois.

The American Soybean Association expressed its appreciation to the EPA for giving farmers additional options for weed control.

The EPA announcement is important because it allows farmers now to proceed with soybean seed orders for next year, knowing whether they can order seed that will partner with dicamba.