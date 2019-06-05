From the Farm: Economics of 2019

A lot of acres were planted in the past several days in Central Illinois, but many acres will not be, as farmers rely on crop insurance to cover lost income from acres not planted. But that means economics are at play in other facets of agriculture, as Stu Ellis reports…

Stu Ellis

University of Illinois ag economist Scott Irwin says there are pluses and minuses to the reduced acreage this spring….

Scott Irwin

The first and immediate impact will be this spring and this summer on input suppliers; seed, fertilizer, chemicals that don’t get used. That will be felt first. And then more than likely we’ll have substantially less volumes going through the grain handling system here in Illinois and that will be felt on their income. But on the offset, if I’m right, incomes will be up for grain farmers in Illinois, that’s good news for ag credit institutions, banks, and probably machinery dealers, and probably even car dealerships, so on net, its still probably at worst a wash for the rural economy and its good for farmers.

Stu Ellis

But when corn fields are not producing anything, grain elevators suffer, says Shawn Kinkade, the new General Manager of Heritage Grain in Dalton City…

Shawn Kinkade

I think if we do see the type of acreage decrease that some are talking we could see a drop in our volume as far as bushels intake at harvest. That is yet to be seen how many acres do get switched away from corn. Without those bushels there could be a trim to our bottom line for sure

Stu Ellis

Drying, merchandising as well.

Shawn Kinkade

Correct. Storage, drying and merchandising all play a key part in the bottom line for a grain elevator.

Stu Ellis

That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.