From the Farm: Dicamba Lawsuits

Many weeds are becoming resistant to conventional herbicides, subsequently many farmers have welcomed the new dicamba technology to control hard to manage weeds—particularly in soybeans. But its volatility has created havoc in neighboring fields, and lawsuits are now growing as fast as crops. Stu Ellis has our exclusive report…

Stu Ellis

St. Louis attorney Don Downing is a lead attorney in the consolidation of hundreds of cases being filed against Monsanto and BASF—makers of dicamba-based Xtendimax and Engenia herbicides. He says the lawsuits are generally against those companies, not against farmers…

Don Downing

Most farmers understand that this off-target movement of dicamba they have experienced on their fields never would have occurred if Monsanto had not commercialized this dicamba crop system, along with BASF, what we believe is a joint venture partner of Monsanto.

Stu Ellis

And Downing says Monsanto and BASF should not have blamed farmers for the volatility

Don Downing

If you believe what they say, this is all the fault of applicator error, and their whole mantra is to blame their own customers, the farmers who sprayed this. And we believe there is a different side of this story that the jury is going to hear in a trial; a side of this story that points out that even these new versions of dicamba that are sold by Monsanto and BASF are still volatile, they still move off target, even if your neighbor has done everything perfect, according to the label. So that’s something I’d like to get out to people, that just because you have dicamba symptomology on your field, certainly does not mean, that your neighbor did anything wrong, or that your neighbor is to blame in any way.

Stu Ellis

And Downing alleged that anti-trust laws could have been violated since some farmers felt obligated to plant Xtend soybeans as a defense against dicamba being sprayed in their neighborhood. That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.