From the Farm: Deere and Co. donates combine to U. of I. College of ACES

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Deere and Company has given a gift to the Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department at the University of Illinois.

U. of I. Ag Engineering alum Jason Abbott is a product development engineer for Deere combines and arranged for the company to provide a device that allows students to understand today’s technology.

“So behind me you’ll see the S660 SCS combine, and that combine is very well suited to midwest farmers, usually purchased with relatively small farms, but it’s a great performing nimble combine usually paired with an 8-row or 12-row corn head and a 30-foot platform,” Abbott says.

He adds it has today’s technology for students to study.

“So we’re very proud to donate this to the University of Illinois Ag engineering department,” Abbot says. “This combine will be used here on the farm for research and development purposes. Its really a great way to expose students to crop harvesting technology. This complements the walker machine that is already here.

“It’s a great way to get students around this machine, again understand how it performs in the field, the differences between technologies of combines between a walker and a rotary machine. And it allows also for them to be able to come out and do senior projects and research with the machine whether it’s an agronomy class, an engineering class, etc…”

Check back on Thursday and Friday this week for more on how this combine will be used and the importance of this gift to the department.