From the Farm: Deep thoughts on burying carbon

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Agriculture is going to be a key player in removing carbon from the atmosphere, but how that is done is challenging farmers with unanswerable questions.

Villa Grove farmer Adam Watson says if he sells carbon credits from his agronomic practices, where does that leave him?

“If corporate America is going to be required to be carbon neutral, or they like the concept of being carbon neutral, what says that agriculture, farmers shouldn’t be carbon neutral,” he says. “And so if I’ve sold off all of our carbon credits to corporate America, and I have to prove I am carbon neutral myself and I have to go buy carbon credits from somewhere else, just to do that, because I’ve sold all of mine because I’m in a contract, it’s the cycle that just doesn’t make sense.”

Watson says there is still no consensus among carbon buyers of how payments are gauged.

“So are the soils going to be the litmus for what we get paid off of, or is it going to be what we turn in in these reports, saying we strip-tilled, we cover cropped, we sprayed twice, we didn’t use a chisel plow, and we non-tilled our soybeans,” the farmer says. “Are those going to be the standards that are based off our payments? That’s the unknown. How do you define how you’re going to be paid?”

Another unanswered question compares carbon sequestration to mineral rights?

“Do the carbon credits go specifically to the farmer? Do they go to the land owner? Are they like a mineral right where you can say, no, none of this stuff can be sold off of this farm other than agricultural commodities? Those are the things that I still think are going to come from this,” says Watson.

Some deep thoughts about burying carbon.