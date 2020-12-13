TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois farmers have long been leaders in the soybean industry.

A Tazewell County Farmer was elected chairman of the United Soybean Board, which funds research and promotion activities that bolster the soybean economy.

Dan Farney is a Morton-area farmer and was elected chairman of the National Soybean Checkoff Board.

“I’ve served 4 years, I believe on the executive committee, just kind of a lot of hard work and being willing to serve the people and work for my fellow soybean farmers have gotten me to this point,” he says.

WCIA’s Ag Reporter, Stu Ellis, says to Farney that it has to be enjoyable for him.

“It is,” Farney replies. “I love it. You meet a lot of people, great farmers, great industry folks, it’s just very cool for a farmer from Morton Illinois to be able to do all of this.”

Farney says the United soybean board is farmers helping all farmers.

“The biggest thing is itis farmer-led, farmer-driven, farmer decisions, and farmer-financed, so that is the biggest thing that I would like to get across,” he says. “This is farmers working for ourselves, trying to better ourselves —aAnd being collaborative in looking for new uses and promoting our product.”

Farney adds that soliciting new uses and promotional ideas are the greatest challenges for the check-off.

“We’re looking for new research projects to be thinking ahead far,” he says. “Sometimes it’s hard to be innovative. And that’s we want to be is looking ahead for the next big thing or the next use that can really increase usage of our soybeans. If I had to say one, it’s really a challenge to look into the future.”