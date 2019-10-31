Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Teaching Assistants strike: Day 3
Top Stories
Talking Bears with Hub Arkush week 9
Waitress serves kindness to coworker
Teacher contract agreement finalized
Weather will not stop Punkin Chunkin
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Feliz all in on his role as Illini basketball’s 6th man
Top Stories
Arcola and Tri-County get playoff rematch
Top Stories
Former girlfriend accuses Illini football player of abuse, Illinois responds
HS scoreboard (10-29-19)
Prince back on the court for Illini volleyball
Brown making most of his final season with Illini
ciLiving
Community
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Pledge of Allegiance
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Jersey Boys Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
From the Farm: Crop-damaging insects
The Morning Show
Posted:
Oct 31, 2019 / 07:16 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2019 / 07:16 AM CDT
Market Data
provided by Barchart.com
Upcoming Special Broadcasts
Illinois Basketball on WCIX
More Upcoming Special Broadcasts