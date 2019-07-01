From the Farm: Corn Research

Corn and soybean research is conducted throughout Central Illinois, many times in fields that are unidentifiable to passers by, but provide a wealth of data for seed companies as they select seed that is good enough to be sold in future years to farmers. Stu Ellis visited one of those fields recently and has this report From the Farm.

Stu Ellis

It looks like a typical corn field, but each row is one thousandth of an acre long and generates a wealth of data…

Craig Grafton..

The grain ultimately goes back to the farm, our main return on this is the data that we’re getting from each hybrid and variety that we’re growing. The crop is ultimately the farmer’s we want him to do on his farm, the best he can do. We want him to do it to our field, so it gets that same treatment any other field that he would be growing and we just want the data that comes off of that so we can pass on the best products.

Stu Ellis

That is Craig Grafton, an agronomic research specialist at the Bayer research plant at Stonington, and he says researchers have had the same production issues this year as have every farmer…

Craig Grafton

Its pretty much the same story, different field is the way I describe it. We’ve had the same problems. One thing we do face that grower don’t face is the data return. We’ve got to get this stuff processed so the breeders can make decisions in time to make either logistic moves or make data cuts so we can move things forward for next year.

Stu Ellis

And the same research is done in multiple locations.

Craig Crafton

Right here we’re standing in Stonington Illinois but we want this corn to be able to grow in Ohio, all the way out to Nebraska. We’ve got to have that spread. We’ve got stations in Thomasboro Illinois, also in Monmouth, Waterman that are doing similar things here. We spread it out as much as we can to enable to get a good product.

Stu Ellis

That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.