From the Farm: Corn Maturity

With so much corn planted as much as two months later than normal, the threat becomes whether it will mature before the growing season ends. Stu Ellis explores that issue in our report from the farm.

Stu Ellis

Corn planted in April will mature around Labor day. But Corn planted on Memorial day may not get the growing degree days it needs and fail to mature properly says Ed Vallee, head of the private forecasting service Empire Weather…

Ed Vallee

Yeah, and that’s the big question, right? I don’t think so, in some spots. If you look back, we started our growing season a bit late, some places got it in in April, some places not until early June, and what we’re going to see moving forward, I think we’re going to warm up end of month. So I think the eastern belt, Iowa, eastward into the Ohio Valley, I think we are going to get some heat at the end of the month, which will be very well received. But further west, compared to normal, I don’t know that we are going to see that really warm weather we are accustomed to seeing, especially of late, so that is going to be a talking point, moving here into the remainder of the summer.

And another thing weather wise, is just the opportunity for an early frost. I think that is an important point. I think its near normal, right now. I don’t see any extreme issues here into the middle of September. But as we get into early October, I think we are going to have to keep watching especially for some early frost across the northern belt, that’s going to be a think to keep an eye on.

Stu Ellis

A lot of late-planted corn won’t be black layered by then.

Ed Vallee

Exactly, and that is something our team is looking at, and a lot of the data doesn’t suggest a really early frost and that is a great thing. It adds a little bit of confidence to our forecast. But I think for as volatile of a season as we are having right now, you can’t rule something like that out.

Stu Ellis

That’s our report from the Farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.