From the Farm: Corn Growth Update

When Independence day rolls around that is a major judgement day for the success of the year’s corn crop. We found Stu Ellis in the corn field and check in with his findings.

Stu Ellis

This is depressing, so depressing. I have been out here all day waiting for this corn to grow and reach knee high by the fourth of July. But alas, it is just not going to make it.

Years ago, if corn had grown knee high by Independence Day, it was a good sign and meant farmers could count on high yields. Today, however, that sentiment is a bit outdated. With today’s corn genetics, farmers can expect plants to reach 8 feet by midsummer, if growing conditions are good. But that was absent this year.

Typical corn is more in line with the lyrics of the musical Oklahoma, and its keynote song, “Oh What A Beautiful Morning:

There’s a bright, golden haze on the meadow. The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye.

Most farmers, and crop scientists agree that advances in all aspects of growing corn have resulted in a crop that might not be faring so well if it’s only knee-high by now. Waist-high or head high might be the more appropriate description.

There’s also an old saying in the Great West that ‘Corn knee-high the Fourth of July, makes the cribs crack in October and November.’ So, if we have no unusually early frosts in the fall, we may still look for and average crop this year.

if you’re traveling and you look across those acres of green corn thick as the hide on a farm dog’s back, and are so inclined, go ahead and shout out “Knee-high by the Fourth of July!”

By tomorrow or the next day, it will be waist-high or better. And if you’re lucky, on a warm humid summer day, you’ll be able to hear it grow.

These guys aren’t making a peep yet.

That’s our report from the Farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.