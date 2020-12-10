From the Farm: Corn-fueled furnaces

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some heat their homes with electricity. Others use natural gas or propane.

Did you know, there are thousands of homes in the Midwest that use corn for heat?

Corn is not only readily available but is also certainly price competitive with propane. Here’s one home in Taylorville with “A Maize-ing Heat” WCIA visited for Thursday’s report From the Farm.

During the summer, Mel Repscher operates his berry farm and pumpkin patch. In the winter, he builds furnaces and boilers that burn corn.

“This is one of our furnace units, a hot air unit that we are heating our shop area with it, our shop and office area with it,” says Repscher. “It works like an old coal furnace did in that you’ve got a hopper that you put your corn into, and when your thermostat calls for heat, it stokers the corn through the little auger system, from the hopper into the firepot in the furnace and the furnace heats up the heat exchanger and operates just like a regular forced-air furnace does.”

He is burning discarded seed corn.

“It will also burn other grains, soybeans, or wheat,” he says. “Wheat is real comparable to corn in the BTU content in the cost of heating. Soybeans they work pretty good. They are a lot higher priced, but you have 3 times the BTU content in soybeans as you do with corn. So cost-per-BTU is very similar.”

Corn furnaces become very economical when propane prices are high.

“Most farm homes, most rural homes heat with propane, and if they see that propane prices are high and they have corn sitting in the bin behind their house, it is kind of a natural that they use corn to heat with, Repscher says. “For most homes and our shop area here it provides 100% of our heat. We don’t use any other fuel besides corn to heat with.”

Cornbelt farmers are his primary customers.

“Most homes only use 1-2 acres worth of corn each year to heat with. So that’s probably our main market for the corn. A secondary market would be the environmentalists. It doesn’t emit any more carbon to the atmosphere than what it pulls out of the atmosphere when it grows. So it is a net-zero fuel.”