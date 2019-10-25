From the Farm: Consolidated Farms

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one organization is honoring victims Thursday night in Piatt County.

A candle lighting ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. There will be remarks from the Piatt County State's Attorney as well at the county's Domestic Violence Program Coordinator. There will also be a special music performance.