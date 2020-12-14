From the Farm: Commodity demand to bounce back after pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people at home, cars off the street, and closed businesses. — but Darren Dohme of the Powerline Group in Champaign sees a strong demand for farm commodities, once it’s over.

“I think something that a lot of people need to understand is that this COVID has caused a big change in the way that people consume,” Dohme says, “and I think what you are going to see is that once these vaccines are released and the people come back out into the spring of 2021, I think you are going to be surprised at the inflationary type buying that is going to come back out from these consumers.

“I think you are going to see quite a bit higher gasoline and diesel fuel prices as well and in general, I think you are going to see a much better buying mood out there. Inflationary type buying.”

WCIA asks Dohme, how will that impact the commodity markets?

“I think it will impact all the commodity markets,” he says. “Again, you’ll see people wanting to hit the restaurants, going out to eat, socialize. That will really drive back the beef demand, the pork demand.

“Think about all of these big sporting events that haven’t been selling any hotdogs. All the people that used to go to work and grab a bacon and egg sandwich on the way to work, or an orange juice at the restaurant on the way. So it will really change the consumer buying demand again, and I think you will see some strong buying back into these commodities.”