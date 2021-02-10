From the Farm: Chemical tank mix issues

(WCIA) — Regardless of what you are trying to mix together in the laboratory or a kitchen recipe, sometimes two ingredients just don’t want to cooperate.

Many farmers have plugged up their sprayers when typical farm chemicals are loaded in a tank. That’s also happened to Chief Agronomist Kyle Meece at United Prairie Co-op.

“We started off with compatibility issues when we started working with ATS, but as we’ve gone with some of these micronutrient packages and with products like Xtend, Enginia, the dicamba products, the Enlist, what we are trying to do at each one of our locations is is understand what the water quality is that we are putting out,” says Meece.

“What’s the pH of the water? Do we have hard water ions, because there is a direct interaction with what our water type is, then you add the oil -based chemistry, then you add foliar feed, and we’re making quite a little cocktail to get out there. So what we found is that some of the nutrition was falling out of those mixes and causing clogging up issues.

“We’ve reformulated. We’ve gone back to the suppliers of that product and we find a good mix that we see a good return on investment with, and we’ve lowered, I’m not going to say we’ve eliminated, because 2021 may not be like 2020, but I think we’ve lowered our tank mix issues.”

Where does that leave farmers who have the same tank mix issues?

“The sales agronomists at United Prairie and myself, you contact us, we’ll give you a better understanding, we’ll help you with the water testing procedure, we’ll go through that,” says Meece. “A lot of times guys are coming in and getting loads from us and we’re going to know what’s going on in our facility but we may not know what’s going on at your farm if you are pulling out of well water.

“If you are mixing and spraying your own. You need to know your pH, you need to know your hard water. You need to know your tank mix order. That’s probably the biggest thing. Every herbicide has a tank mix order that you need to follow. Those are crucial steps to make sure you have the right tank mix and the right compatibility in the end.”