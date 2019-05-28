From the Farm: Buying Hemp

Several hundred farmers have registered with the Illinois Department of Agriculture to grow several thousand acres of hemp this year. But before farmers go to the expense of buying seed and equipment for hemp production, they should have a market that will buy it. Stu Ellis visits with a hemp buyer...

Stu Ellis

One of those in Central Illinois is Revolution Enterprises at Delavan in Tazewell County, where Eric Diekhoff is the production manager

Eric Diekhoff

We are a medical facility that is looking to work with farmers in the future to be able to take this new crop that farmers are going to be able to grow and process it.

Stu Ellis

And what would be the requirements? A farmer brings in a truckload of it, or what does he have to do?

Eric Diekhoff

So we are going to be on the flower side. There are three different ways you can grow hemp and that is fiber, seed, or flower. We are more interested in it on the flower side of it right now. So it will be, producers will actually grow it for flower that will actually harvest it and bring it to us already dried down. So that plant, bud will actually be processed and made into CBD oil that will be used for people that want it for pain relief or any other relief that CBD can bring them.

Stu Ellis

A farmer has to deliver it to you in what condition, and how does he do it?

Eric Diekhoff

So, we are asking for it to be about 10% moisture, and then we are going to have requirements on CBD level. We probably won’t allow it to be brought in under 6% CBD.

Stu Ellis

And what is his compensation for something like that?

Eric Diekhoff

We don’t know the actual prices yet. We’re going to be going off of the market value at the time, but it will be based off of the flower and then a percentage based on a bonus on actual percentage of CBD in the plant. Because the lower the CBD that you bring in the more extraction that has to go in to get that product out. So the higher the level of CBD the less extraction there is, so there will be a premium for that kind of product.

Stu Ellis

That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader