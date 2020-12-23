From the Farm: Ag provisions in COVID-relief bill

(WCIA) — President Trump wants Congress to raise the amount of stimulus checks in the COVID-19 pandemic relief legislation, but none of his criticisms affected what Congress included for agriculture.

Congressman Rodney Davis says Congress extended previous agriculture provisions in the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“When you look at agriculture there was a lot of tweaking of what was originally in the CARES Act,” Davis says. “There are provisions to be put forth from the CFAP program that we needed to make changes to. And make sure it offered producers the benefits that we intended. So we look at some dairy provisions, you look at different provisions when putting together food boxes, specialty crops. Organic agriculture is going to be able to get the premiums that they deserve for growing those types of products and with the global competition.”

The legislation also provides a $20 per-acre payment to row crop farmers, based on commodities that declined in price this year.

“I don’t know exactly where it came from,” Davis says. “That’s the problem you have when you have a large piece of legislation that is put together. Provisions like that, I don’t know where they came from but I certainly hope they are helpful to our ag producers.

Davis says the ethanol industry finally got some attention after being left out of prior COVID-relief measures to indemnify unexpected financial losses when gasoline demand dropped.

“There are some provisions in there for biofuels and biofuel production,” Davis says. “They are going to be able to take advantage of these programs moving forward.”

The $13 billion dollar agriculture package includes funds for nutrition research, farmers markets, addressing the increased number of farm suicides, and broadband access.