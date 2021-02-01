From the Farm: 360 RAIN

MORTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers are totally dependent on the weather, right now fearing forecasts for a dry summer and drought encroaching from the west.

Farmers remember the droughts of 2012, 1988, 1983, and the early 1950s, never wanting a repeat. Last week Gregg Sauder, farmer, inventor, and owner of 360 Yield Center at Morton, revealed his latest technology to fight drought.

“All of us know what a million dollar rain looks like on July 4 week, and every time we have fireworks and somehow on that night we get a half inch you sleep pretty good, because you know what the effect is going to be,” says Sauder.

To achieve that, Sauder introduced 360 RAIN last week, an autonomous, three-wheeled well water dispenser that rolls through a field, laying down a 3-inch water hose as it duplicates a planter pass. Y-drops on the boom dispense pre-determined rates of water, each pass through the field when needed, guaranteeing crops have water in the driest of seasons.

The path is based on an RTK-GPS map drawn when the field is planted, and the reel only carries a minimal amount of hose to go one way through the field and retrieves it as it reverses its path. Powered by electrical current, it moves 0.4 mph with water dispensed in a 15-inch band centered on the crop row, subsequently, saving 50% of the water compared to pivot irrigation.

One of the 360 RAIN units, a well, and any desired fertigation equipment are required at each field. Testing last summer resulted in a 65 bu. yield boost for corn receiving the additional water from 360 RAIN. Six locations will be beta tests in 2021, with a limited number of units publicly available in 2022.