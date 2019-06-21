Friday Jams: Mel Campbell

Mel Campbell became acclimated to gospel music at an early age. At 7 years old he began singing in the choir of his grandfather’s church and became one of the regular leads in the youth choir, Apostolic Lights. At age 11 he received his first bass guitar and began writing songs with catchy melodies and lyrics with depth.

In 2015, fresh out of high school, Mel delved into his loaded notebook of songs to choose a few favorites. The result was his debut EP Abide in the Vine. The title track, with it’s infectious calypso flare, proved to be a favorite among peers and every audience that came to hear it.

The success of the EP has given Mel the opportunity to minister on many platforms over the last few years, including, sharing the stage with Grammy-nominated artist Todd Dulaney.

As an answer to the well received project, Mel is planning on releasing his sophomore project, P.E.W Baby (Personal, Experience, Worship) , on March 16th, 2019.

Using any and all music genres (soul, reggae, latin, etc), Mel portrays traditional gospel messages in a way that helps show they are still relevant. He believes that music is the perfect tool for ministry and for connecting all of God’s people together.

Website:melcamjamz.com

Facebook: “Mel Campbell”https://m.facebook.com/melcamjamz

Instagram:@mel_camjamz

Mel’s New Album “P.E.W. Baby (Personal.Experience.Worship)” is available on all digital platforms