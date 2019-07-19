Friday Flicks: The Lion King

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Disney remake is on area screens this week. Film critic Pam Powell tells us about “The Lion King” in Friday Flicks.

From Disney live action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne has plans of his own. The battle for pride rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

And we want to mention that the last black man in San Francisco will be playing at the art on Friday.