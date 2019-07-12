Friday Flicks: “Stuber” & “Ophelia”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A buddy comedy and a new take on an old tale are on area screens this weekend. Film critic Pam Powell tells us about Stuber and Ophelia in Friday Flicks.

Stuber: When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

Ophelia: As a rebellious and motherless child, Ophelia is taken into Elsinore Castle by Queen Gerturde as one of her most trusted ladies-in-waiting. Soon enough, Ophelia captures the affections of the young Prince Hamlet. A passionate romance secretly kindles between the two as the kingdom is on the brink of war amidst its own political intrigue and betrayal. When Hamlet’s father is murdered and the prince begins to unravel, Ophelia sharply navigates the rules of power in Denmark.