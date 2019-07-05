Friday Flicks: “Spider-Man: Far from Home” & “Midsommar”

A highly anticipated sequel and an eerie horror film are on area screens this holiday weekend. Film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski review Spider-Man: Far from Home” and “Midsommar” in Friday Flicks

Midsommer. A couple (Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor) travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. Though the film takes its time, it successfully casts a spell on the viewer, slowly establishing a sense of dread that steadily increases to a memorable payoff. Patience is rewarded in this 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinsk) Rated R. 140 minutes. ART, SAV.



Spider-Man: Far from Home. Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Though the film suffers from superhero fatigue, this proves to be a serviceable entry in the Marvel pantheon, a placeholder that cleans up “Endgame’s” loose ends and sets the stage for the next phase of adventures. As always, Holland’s charm breathes some much-needed fresh air into the proceedings. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 129 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, SAV.