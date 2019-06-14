Friday Flicks: “Late Night” & “Men in Black: International”

A workplace comedy and another sequel are on area screens this week. Film critic Pam Powell tells us about “Late Night” and “Men in Black: International” in Friday Flicks.

Late Night (Starts Friday) A late-night talk-show host (Emma Thompson) suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. However, a fresh new writer (Mindy Kaling) may have what’s needed to save the day. This is an enjoyable lark that is saved by the performances of the two leads and some genuinely funny moments. Only the lazy third act keeps it from perfection. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 102 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Men in Black: International (Starts Friday) The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the MIB organization. Dull and without purpose, this predictable, rote exercise is an utter waste of time, though Thompson’s dynamic performance makes it almost bearable at times. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 115 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, SAV.