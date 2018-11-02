Friday Flicks: Bohemian Rhapsody & Free Solo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - A music biopic and a gripping documentary are on area screens this week. Film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski break down Bohemian Rhapsody and Free Solo in Friday Flicks.

Bohemian Rhapsody (Starts Friday) This rock biopic of the rock group Queen charts the rise of the group to their appearance at 1985’s Live Aid concert. While Remi Malik’s turn as group leader Freddie Mercury is remarkable, the film itself is a disappointing, by-the-numbers music biopic that’s pedestrian in nature and fails to give the insights into the group that fans crave. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 134 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Free Solo. This documentary follows Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000ft high El Capitan Wall. With no ropes or safety gear, he completed arguably the greatest feat in rock climbing history. Compelling from the start, this is a character study of a man driven beyond reason to achieve perfection during an endeavor that ensures death if one mistake is made. Stunning photography and a fascinating subject at its center makes for compelling viewing. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 100 minutes. AMC-C