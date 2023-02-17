WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Jared Jackson
Posted: Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM CST
Updated: Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM CST
The WCIA morning team’s favorite film critic Chuck Koplinski was in studio for another Friday Flicks.
Chuck reviewed the latest marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Sharper”, a film focusing on con artists with a big twist.
The physical edition of Metroid Prime: Remastered releases on Feb. 22, leaving many feeling nostalgic.
A space heater can save money by heating only the rooms that you occupy most of the time.
Here are some of the best (but not necessarily the healthiest) foods you can binge on Fat Tuesday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now