Foodbank gets grant, hits the road

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) —Food insecurity affects thousands of families here in Central Illinois.

That’s why the Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) will be leaving the warehouse and hitting the road to reach even more people.

The foodbank says demand has gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also just got a $417,000 grant from Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund to help even more people.

They’ll use that money to buy a beverage truck to add 50 mobile food distribution sites in rural areas. That truck will travel to underserved communities, with the food distributed directly from it.

That means little to no clean-up time.

The grant will also be used to expand the foodbank’s inventory to include more culturally diverse choices.

“Hunger affects people from all walks of life. We will be able to better serve children, families, and seniors with nutritious, culturally-appropriate food,” said EIF President and CEO Jim Hires.

EIF has created a project advisory group to head food selection for the new products.