Food Facts: Zuppa Toscana

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. lean ground pork (or turkey)

2 T. Sausage Seasoning

1/3 C. dried minced onions

7 C. chicken broth, fat free (divided)

3 C. kale, cut in bite size pieces

2 C. diced radishes

1 C. cauliflower florets, cut in bite size pieces

Sausage Seasoning

3 ½ t paprika 1 ½ t salt ½ t plus ¼ t garlic powder 1 t fennel seed

1 t pepper ½ t crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

In a small bowl, mix ingredients together. Double or triple recipe as needed. May be stored in an air tight container until ready for use. 1 recipe seasons 1 pound of meat. May also be used as a rub.

Directions:

  1. In a large frying pan over medium/medium high heat, add pork, sausage seasoning and minced onion; cook until browned and done.
  2. Meanwhile, add 2 C. chicken broth to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add cauliflower florets, turn heat down to medium; simmer and cook until fork tender (approximately 15 minutes). Set aside to cool slightly.
  3. Place the remaining 5 C. chicken stock, ground pork mixture, radishes and kale into a soup stock pot. Bring to a boil; cover and reduce heat,

simmer 25 minutes.

  1. Place the cauliflower and broth mixture in a blender; puree. Add to the

soup and heat another 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

Servings: Entire recipe = 24 oz. lean protein + 6 C. veggies; 1/3 recipe = 8 oz. lean protein + 2 C. vegetables

TIP: Divide the soup into 3 portions and refrigerate or freeze extra servings for another meal.

