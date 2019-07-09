Food Facts: Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Larry Williams showed us a dessert recipe you won’t have to feel guilty about eating. Check out his low-calorie strawberry rhubarb crisp in today’s Food Facts.

There are a variety of food we enjoy when paired together: peanut butter and jelly, onions and potatoes, pancakes and sausage, just to name a few. This time of year, one of my favorites to add to the great combo list is strawberries and rhubarb. While some may not enjoy rhubarb by itself, once you add the strawberry flavor to the mix, your taste buds applaud the duo!

When baking with strawberries and rhubarb, crispy is what I gravitate to rather than pie. It’s much easier to make and serve, giving you the same great flavor. I’ve also made some revisions to shave some calories while having a tasty dessert. Here’s what you’ll need:

¾ cups sugar or sugar substitute (I use Swerve)

2 tablespoons tapioca

2 tablespoons water

3 cups rhubarb, sliced and slightly mashed

3 cups strawberries, sliced and slightly mashed

1 cup oats

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

½ cup brown sugar (I use Truvia)

½ cup butter, softened (I use Land of Lakes Light Butter with Canola)

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Combine sugar and tapioca in a bowl. In a small bowl, mix rhubarb with water and microwave for 2 minutes. Add rhubarb and strawberries to the sugar and tapioca and gently toss to coat. Pour into a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Let stand for about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, combine oats, walnuts, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over rhubarb and strawberry mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until bubbly and fruit is tender. Serve warm or room temperature. Serves 6 people.

If you were to make this recipe using regular butter, sugar, and brown sugar, a serving would be 830 calories. By substituting the different sugars and butter, I shaved 530 calories off per serving. I do like to have a little ice cream with my crisp, so with the calories saved, I can justify a small serving, allowing me to have my crisp and eat it too!