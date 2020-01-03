Food Facts: Sausage Egg Muffins

I N G R E D I E N T S
1 lb. bulk pork or turkey sausage
1 C. chopped baby bella mushrooms
¼ C. chopped green bell pepper
¼ C. chopped red bell pepper
10 large eggs
¼ C. half & half
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 C. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
½ C. chopped green onion
I N G R E D I E N T S ( t o p p i n g s ) , o p t i o n a l
Sour cream
Chili garlic sauce
Chopped fresh parsley
Black pepper
D I R E C T I O N S
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Line a standard size muffin tin with parchment baking liners; set aside. (This recipe makes 18 egg muffins; you may have to bake in batches or use multiple pans.)
3. To a large skillet, add sausage, mushrooms and bell peppers. Cook over medium heat until sausage is browned and done, about 10 – 12 minutes. Drain if necessary; set aside.
4. To a large bowl, add eggs, half & half and pepper; whisk until blended. Stir in cheese, green onion and sausage mixture.
5. Place ¼ C. egg mixture into each baking liner. Bake 25 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
6. Top with toppings, if desired.
S E R V I N G S : 9