Food Facts: Sausage Egg Muffins

I N G R E D I E N T S

1 lb. bulk pork or turkey sausage

1 C. chopped baby bella mushrooms

¼ C. chopped green bell pepper

¼ C. chopped red bell pepper

10 large eggs

¼ C. half & half

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 C. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ C. chopped green onion

I N G R E D I E N T S ( t o p p i n g s ) , o p t i o n a l

Sour cream

Chili garlic sauce

Chopped fresh parsley

Black pepper

D I R E C T I O N S

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line a standard size muffin tin with parchment baking liners; set aside. (This recipe makes 18 egg muffins; you may have to bake in batches or use multiple pans.)

3. To a large skillet, add sausage, mushrooms and bell peppers. Cook over medium heat until sausage is browned and done, about 10 – 12 minutes. Drain if necessary; set aside.

4. To a large bowl, add eggs, half & half and pepper; whisk until blended. Stir in cheese, green onion and sausage mixture.

5. Place ¼ C. egg mixture into each baking liner. Bake 25 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

6. Top with toppings, if desired.

S E R V I N G S : 9