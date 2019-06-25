Food Facts: Lime Cheesecake Yogurt Bites

Check out Laura Jacob’s lime cheesecake yogurt bites in today’s Food Facts. They are the perfect low calorie dessert.

This is a tasty, lower calorie, one and done dessert. It is much lower in fat than traditional cheesecake and is a smaller portion to help you enjoy without overindulging. It is 2 tsp sugar per cheesecake bite. You could reduce to 1/3 cup sugar for a less sweet dessert. The nutrition per serving would be reduced by 25 calories, and 4 g carb.

Lime Cheesecake Yogurt Bites

1 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

3 TBS butter, melted

8oz block reduced fat cream cheese (Neufchatel), softened

2/3 cup plain fat free Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

Juice of 2 limes, or 3 key limes, about 3 tbsp

1-2 tbsp lime zest

1. Preheat oven to 325F. Line 12 cup muffin tin with foil liners. Spray lightly with pan spray.

2. In a medium bowl, stir together the butter and graham crumbs until well mixed.

3. Divide graham cracker mixture into the muffin cups, pressing into the bottom. Bake for 8-10 minutes in preheated oven. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese. Add in yogurt and sugar, and blend until creamy. Beat in the eggs, lime juice and zest, until well-blended.

5. Divide the mixture evenly between the muffin cups. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until set.

6. Remove from oven and allow pan to cool for 15 minutes on wire rack, then place in fridge to chill for 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition facts per cheesecake bite: 125 calories, 17 g carb, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 3 g protein, 7 g sugar.