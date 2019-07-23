Food Facts: Light Ranch Dip

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a healthy twist on a popular dressing. Laura Jacob shows us her recipe for light ranch dip in this Food Facts.
Ranch dip and dressing are very popular condiments. Unfortunately, you can take very healthy, low calorie items like fresh salads and other vegetables, and load them up with calories, fat, and sodium using standard dip and dressing, not to mention the msg. This simple dip recipe is less 1/3 of the calories and fat, and only 40% of the sodium of the packaged dip. It has only 4% daily value of sodium per serving, which is considered low sodium.
Light Ranch Dip
Makes 8- 2 tbsp servings
¾ cup fat free Greek yogurt
¼ cup light mayo
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp dried parsley
¾ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp black pepper
1/8 tsp sea salt
Variety of fresh vegetables for dipping
Place all ingredients in a small bowl and blend well. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving, for best flavor. Serve with your favorite fresh vegetables.
Nutrition facts per 2 tbsp: 30 calories, 2 g fat, 2 g carb, 100 mg sodium