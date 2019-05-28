Food Facts: Lemon Basil Salad

Register Dietician Laura Jacob stopped by for today’s Food Facts. Catch her lemon basil salad in today’s segment.

Healthy Hearty Lemon Basil Salad

This is a lower calorie, high fiber, satisfying cold salad that would be a great for a cookout, as an alternative to a heavy mayonnaise-type salad. It would go great with grilled chicken.

2 cups cooked wheat berries

1 15 oz can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 cucumber, diced

2 stalks of celery, diced

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup fresh basil leaves, cut in ribbons

1 tsp dried parsley

One fresh lemon, juiced, plus some zest

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Black pepper, if desired

In a large bowl, add the cooked wheat berries, beans, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, cheese, herbs, and zest. Pour the juice and olive oil evenly over the mixture, and toss gently to coat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. Makes about 10 servings.

Nutrition information per ½ cup serving: 120 calories, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 166 mg sodium, 18 g carb, 5 g fiber, 6 g protein.