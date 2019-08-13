Food Facts: Honey Mustard Salmon

Here’s a recipe that pairs a delicious salmon with a super healthy rice side dish. Let’s start with the salmon. You’ll need 1-2 pounds of boneless, skinless salmon. You may use less if desired; you’ll just have more of the glaze leftover. Ingredients for the glaze include:
1/3 cup Dijon mustard
1/4 cup honey
4 cloves minced garlic
2 tablespoons lemon juíce
1/4 teaspoon smoked papríka
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Mix ingredients together in a small bowl. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray a foil lined pan with cooking spray. Place salmon on foil and evenly coat with honey mustard mix. Fold sides of foil to cover and seal. Bake 15 minutes or until salmon is cooked through. If desired, uncover and broil until brown. You may also grill over medium heat instead of baking the salmon, following the same directions.
While the salmon is baking, let’s make the Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice. This by using cauliflower rice, you’re really cutting the carbs and calories while retaining the flavor of this tasty side. Here’s what you’ll need for the dish:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 large clove garlic, minced
2 packages Birds Eye Steam Fresh Cauliflower, cooked
1/4 teaspoon salt
zest from 1/2 lime
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped and divided
1 tablespoon lime juice
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat olive oil. Add onions and sauté. Next, add garlic and cook until fragrant; then add cauliflower. Stir to mix everything together well. Stir in ¼ cup of the cilantro, salt, and zest. Turn heat up to high and add the lime juice, mixing well. Taste and season with more salt as needed. Stir in the remaining cilantro.