Food Facts: Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 cup shredded, cooked chicken breast

½ cup Louisiana hot sauce or other cayenne pepper hot sauce

1 – 8 oz block light cream cheese (Neufchatel cheese), softened

½ cup light ranch dressing

½ cup reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese

2 tbsp chopped green onions, for garnish

Celery, carrots, and whole grain crackers for dipping.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix all ingredients, except the green onions, in a bowl. Transfer to a 1 quart baking dish. Bake about 20 minutes, or until thoroughly heated. Remove from oven, stir, and garnish with green onions. Let cool slightly, and serve with veggies and crackers.

Nutrition facts per 2 tablespoons of dip: 40 calories, 1 g saturated fat, 1 g carb, 158 mg sodium, 2 g protein.