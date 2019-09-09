“Emotional Quotient” vs IQ “intelligence Quotient”

1. Emotional Intelligence is the ability to deal with other people successfully. By understanding one’s own feelings they can understand and evaluate others. 2. The 5 main elements of emotional intelligence. The 5 Components

Self-Awareness.

Self-Regulation.

Motivation.

Empathy.

Social Skills.

2. EQ is on the decline. Some experts blame this decline on increased stress and anxiety levels which make it harder to cope with life’s curveballs.

Another culprit is our growing reliance on technology and social media for communication. We aren’t using the basic face-to-face social and emotional skills that are so crucial to interpersonal relationships and future academic and career success.

3. Research

*A 40 year longitudinal study of 450 boys found that IQ had little relation to life success. The most significant predictors were being able to handle frustration, control emotions, get along with other people.

*Another follows 80 scientists over the course of forty years and found that that social and emotional abilities were four times more important than IQ in determining professional success and prestige.

*Even more surprising, ala study of retired NFL players-found that emotional intelligence predicted 62% of the variation in life success.

*And finally, a 2011 survey of 2,600 hiring managers found that 71% of them valued EQ over IQ.

4. People who have these skills are the people you want in your corner and in your life. They are capable of not only reading your desires and fears, but they also respect them and help you achieve your goals.

5. Your IQ is what determines your competencies and individual capacities, but your EQ determines how you interact and treat people in your life, it shows how you are going to cope with pressures or face the crisis.