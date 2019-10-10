Emilie Kefalas: A Capitol Dream

Sara Rhodes from the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team(HART) came on set to introduce us to Strawberry. She was joined by Brad Swanson from the State Farm Center to talk about Thursday's Miranda Lambert concert.

HART is the designated animal rescue charity selected by Mutt Nation, Miranda Lambert's charity. HART members will be at the main entrance accepting donations and any concert-goer who brings a donation for HART will be entered to win a chance for a meet-and-greet with Miranda Lambert.