ELECTRONICS COLLECTION & HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

IEPA-Funded One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Sat, Oct 26th from 8am-3pm; Residential Electronics Collection Event on Sat, Oct 12th from 8am-noon

It has been 7 years since Champaign County has been selected to host an IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency)-Funded One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection (HHW) Event. I get a lot of calls/emails regarding proper HHW disposal. Residents will now have an opportunity to get rid of those unwanted items from their garages or basements! The electronics collection is similar. While there are many local businesses that accept most electronics for recycling year-round, there are

very limited options for TV recycling. These bi-annual events are a great opportunity for residents to recycle a TV (free of charge)!

1: Residents must register for in order to attend these events. We should definitely provide them with registration website info (they can call me if they do not have internet access or need assistance registering: 217-403-4780).

The online registration for the HHW event opens next Monday, Sept 23rd: www.hhwevent.simplybook.me

The online registration for the electronics event is currently open & there are still plenty of spots available: www.ecycle.simplybook.me

2: These registrations are important/necessary because they help keep down wait times for participants. The list of accepted & non-accepted items can be found on the registration website.

3: The electronics collection takes place at Parkland and residents will be able to learn the drop-off location for the HHW event when they get registered. (We are not advertising this info otherwise, in order to prevent pre-event dumping.)

4: Latex paint will NOT be accepted at the HHW event. It is considered non-toxic, so there are other methods that residents can use to dispose of it.