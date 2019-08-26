Breaking News
Man who escaped from hospital ends up in lake

Eats & Sweets Extravaganza: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois

The Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Champaign County is enrolling new Bigs and Littles into the program. Over 60% of the kids on our waiting list are boys but only 30% of our volunteers are men. We need more men to become involved with the program. Along with this, since we are a non-profit organization we need volunteers for our upcoming fundraiser, Eats & Sweets. October 3rd at the Hilton Garden Inn.

1: What is Big Brothers Big Sisters?

2: How do you become a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters?

3: Tell us about Eats & Sweets Extravaganza.

4: What other ways can our community help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER