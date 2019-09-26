DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS RALLY

Our shirts are $12 small- x large, $14 xxl-xxxl, $16 4x and 5x.   Our national website is Domestic Violence Rally 2019 for state : Illinois Domestic Violence Rally 2019 both on FB.  E-mail Illinoisdomesticviolencerally@gmail.com
   Braclet are on sale now and at rally.   For $2 plain and $3 link emblem.

