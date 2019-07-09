DANVILLE: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

It’s a free event that is aimed at building community partnership with first responders. August 6 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Hosted at all three fire stations in Danville. Station 1 – 301 W Seminary, Station 2 – 2129 N Vermilion, and Station 3 – 1111 N Griffin

1: Free Block Party event hosted at each fire station

2: Three hours of fun family friendly entertainment

3: Food and Ice Cream available for purchase through the support of local vendors

4: Community Clean-Up Days at the Fire Stations – July 20 – Station 1, July 27 – Station 2, and August 3 – Station 3. Each day will run from 8 am to Noon (12 pm)