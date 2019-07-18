CUPHD Receives National Award

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was recently named “Health Department of the Year” in the medium category by National Association of City and County Health Officials. Our award application highlighted our community partnerships throughout Champaign County. Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview.

1: Champaign is an amazing community to live and work in because of all of the partnerships 2: CUPHD is involved in many partnerships that help improve the health, safety and well-being our community 3. CUPHD would like to start partnering with local business and development to work on some of the bigger more entrenched issues in our community, like lack of affordable housing, increased access to healthy food. 4. CUPHD is a community resource for ALL. We welcome input from the community we serve.