MATTOON Ill., (WCIA) – Crews responded to a fire at a Mattoon laundromat Monday night.

It happened at D-Co Laundry on Dewitt Avenue and 12th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the building was filled with smoke when arrived. They also saw flames inside.

Hilligoss said after investigating, they determined the fire started under one of the dryers where lint had collected.

The fire then spread to a partition wall.

No one was inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported.