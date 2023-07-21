CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In just the past week alone, the city of Champaign has been rocked with shootings, homicides and physical violence. But for the families who have lost loved ones, time doesn’t always heal wounds. One mother knows that all too well after losing her son back in August 2020. Since then, she’s felt charged to offer a safe, non-judgmental space to release.

That’s why she and the owner of Williams Memorial Services, Seon Williams, have partnered up. Seon has also witnessed the impacts of gun violence from planning funerals for the same kids he’s cut hair for back when he owned a barbershop. Seeing the violence linger on, both have made it their mission to step in and reach those hurting families. Thus, a “A Cry for You” began last Tuesday with the first grief support meeting for mothers. The idea is that every Tuesday, mothers can meet at the Trauma and Resilience Initiative building in Champaign, a chance to unleash the painful emotions that come with losing a child to gun violence, like Yvonne has.

“I had nowhere to go, nowhere to grieve and I just felt there was so much gun violence going on and mothers who have lost their children that we need to come together. So that we can share our love and cry and vent with one another because we understood what the pain was feeling like.”

So every Tuesday of the week from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Yvonne and Seon are leading the groups through grief support but they also have greater plans in the works. Yvonne shared with me an idea for a non-profit to ensure these groups can continue meeting. She also wants to create a gala called “Sons in Heaven.” In order to do that, she and Seon could use any financial support anyone can provide to achieve “victory over violence.” But mothers aren’t the only ones in need.

If you’re a father at home who’s lost a child to gun violence, Seon says this coming Tuesday they plan to host their first grief support group. So there’s still time to participate and or support this.

To join this group, again, visit the Trauma and Resilience Initiative building in Champaign.

That’s located at 102 North State Street, every Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

To support Yvonne and a “A Cry for You,” email acryforyou@gmail.com or 217-202-0384.

Seon can also be reached at Williams Memorial Services, or 217-202-9256.