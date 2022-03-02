DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Violence has been a word young kids in our communities are hearing and seeing far too often. But in Danville, the Ubuntu Project encourages humanity and compassion. Values that make this program a comfortable, accepting place that North Ridge Middle School students can use to better themselves.

The Ubuntu Project, primarily housed and started in the Laura Lee Fellowship House, functions at North Ridge Middle School and Danville High School for students of all backgrounds.

The program works to encourage unity, education and peace in the communities students live in. The program occurs three times a day. During the day, at lunch and after school at the Laura Lee House. It was something Martez Rhodes, a Danville High School senior, just had to be a part of in the summer of 2021.

“You just come there and you just feel so comfortable with everything. I was a kid that was probably in class that probably didn’t say nothing. Just always had my headphones in, looking at my paper. Not talking to nobody. But going to the group, everything changed. I got out of my comfort zone, got more talking.”

Through the Ubuntu Project, students are immersed in African-American histories but also the cultures of others, leading to inclusion among peers at school. There’s also heavy focuses on education, specifically college preparedness and the value of attending HBCU’s, JUCO’s and more.

During Monday’s Black History Month assembly, Ubuntu Project hosted the day’s activities. There were middle and high schoolers singing, dancing, and performing spoken word. All with a powerful message. One of those dancers and a junior at Danville High School, O’Shawn Jones-Winslow, found it truly eye-opening.

“This group really bringing out all the little diamonds in the rough that nobody sees. I never seen myself dancing like this. I’m uncoordinated, now I’m dancing. You never know. You got artists, poets, singers, rappers. The next stars of this generation and the group helping bring them out.”

North Ridge Middle School’s Black History Month assembly is an annual event. A chance for students to let their voices be heard, their talents seen and their cultures reflected. Ideals that both North Ridge and the Laura Lee House pride themselves on encouraging in their youth.

Ubuntu, a South African noun, represents human values that encompass humanity and compassion. Through those values, students are able to invest in their identities and look to the future with hope. Something North Ridge Middle School’s Principal, Eliza Brooks, found rewarding to witness at Monday’s assembly.

“When students can identify with themselves and see themselves in careers and placements within our community, it inspires them to do more and be more.”

The Ubuntu Project isn’t limited by gender either, as many young ladies packed their confidence and demonstrated their gifts at the assembly. There’s even a Queen’s Summit in the works to offer those ladies their own space. An opportunity to feel welcomed and valued, which Martez and O’Shawn can’t wait to see.

Students at North Ridge Middle School are always invited to take a step towards joining the Ubuntu Project family. Applications can be found in the main office or the cafeteria. They just need their parents to sign off.

This summer, the Ubuntu Project aims to heavily focus on college readiness for the high schoolers in the program. There will be several opportunities to engage Danville High School students as they prepare for the next big step in their lives.

But to learn more about the Ubuntu Project and what they do for students, click here.