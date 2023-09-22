URBANA (WCIA) — It’s always a good feeling when you make it to the end of another week. However this particular Friday is a special one for several local young men. That’s because a yearly retreat is returning, a chance for these future leaders to expand their minds and lives.

We’re talking about the TLC King’s Kids sixth annual boys retreat, an idea that was birthed in September 2016 to provide young men in the community the experience of camping. It’s an endeavor that takes place in Deacon James Wright’s backyard in Urbana, so the kids are safe.

The retreat kicks off later today around 4:00 P.M. and runs until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday. I had three of the King’s Kids members join the Morning Show today, along with the Secretary and Treasurer. All four eagerly shared how the retreat benefits them, along with the overall group.

We invited William Jaxson “Jax” Hardy (sophomore at Champaign Central High School), Kevin Gilbert Jr. (freshman at Urbana High School), and Javon I. Williams (an eight grader at Urbana Middle School). Nate Luster, the group’s Secretary and Treasurer, also joined the youth today.

TLC King’s Kids is run through the Church of the Living God in Champaign, also known as the Love Corner. The ministry was formed by their two Deacons, C.W. Smith and Jeffrey Barkstall, back in December of 2017. Boys seven to 12-years-old at the time were called TLC Kings and Love Corner Kings. This was formed months after a group was formed for their high schoolers.

Ever since that time, kids like Jax, Kevin and Javon have formed relationships with each other, along with other local youth. Jax says he always wanted to learn how to put up a tent and it’s something he knows now, thanks to the group. There’s also fishing, bonfires and much more.

Again, the retreat starts today at 4:00 P.M and runs until 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

If you need the address for the activities, it’s 2002 East Main Street in Urbana.

You can also learn more about the TLC King’s Kids as a whole by clicking here.