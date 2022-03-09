DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Learning about the word of God and his role in our lives is a frequent experience for youth living in the Fair Oaks area in Danville.

That can be credited to the many local churches but also high on that list is the Hope Center. It’s a physical space where elementary to high schoolers become better students in school and servants in their communities.

The Hope Center space was actually gifted by the Vermilion Housing Authority in 2017, but the outreach ministry has been serving Danville since 2007. Leading the ministry is Pastor and Director Nathan Lenstra, alongside his wife Lauren who is a volunteer and the Program Coordinator.

Together they offer a variety of experiences. There’s an after school ministry, vacation bible school and even a Christmas store in the winter. Overall, the Hope Center boasts a safe, faith-driven experience that kids in the Fair Oaks community and their families can rely on. Something Nathan is proud to be a part of.

“Sometimes the Fair Oaks area is looked down upon. We choose not to look down upon it. We feel like everyone who lives here matters. That they’re loved by god and they have a purpose in life. We want to help them understand that and live into their purpose god has for them.”

On Tuesday, I witnessed the after school ministry where I had the chance to meet some of the youth they’re reaching. Two fourth graders and siblings, Marshay and Michael King, have been going for awhile now. The after school experience offers them Bible lessons, homework help, character building and so much more.

I also met a sixth grader, Daisha Robinson, who has become an example the Hope Center looks to lean on for the other kids. These three elementary students have grown in their faith and lover for God and it’s reflecting in their day-to-day growth. Marshay hopes other kids like her will yearn for God’s love too.

“Be brave, stay calm, and do what you gotta do,” says Marshay.

The Hope Center is inching closer to getting their community garden off the ground. On Tuesday, the kids planted seeds of wildflowers but the hope is to have tomatoes, peppers and more. They also had a guest speaker visit them that same day who went to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama. She brought a jar of stones and gifted it to the kids as a reminder of the sacrifices the protestors made then for our lives today.

Nathan also says they have aspirations to make a more family inclusive experience at the Hope Center. So this Friday night, they have a Family Night planned so the kids can showcase what they learn and do there.

“We’ve done a lot with kids and youth, but we wanna do more to reach the whole family. This week we’re doing a family night on Friday and we’re gonna try to do those more regularly. Try to do things where we can bring the whole family together and do some fun activities with them and focus on building bonds.”

Nathan tells me that there are no limits for families and their kids in Danville or the Fair Oaks area to take advantage of the Hope Center. There’s no cost or requirements, they just need to contact the Hope Center for program entry. For that information, all you need to do is contact Nathan or Lauren by clicking here.

