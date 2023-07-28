CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are families in our community still doing their best to heal and make sense of the loss that follows gun violence. The good news is, we have a multitude of local leaders championing for change and voicing their missions to achieve “Victory Over Violence” in a variety of ways. Today, we invited a State Representative to share how she’s making an impact not just on policies but families. Specifically, mothers who have lost their loved ones to violence.

That’s why Carol Ammons, a 103rd District Representative, is using her breadth of experience and connections to host a women’s retreat, called “Uniting Our Strengths.” Ammons believes there’s more to be done in providing women resources to heal and spaces to share. But she’s also seeing less mothers of victims being involved in solution-based efforts. So she wants that message shared among many others during the “Uniting Our Strengths” retreat this Saturday.

“We saw that as an actual problem that we wanted to address and pull the mothers together. Not to ask them for any real solutions at this point but to wrap our arms around them. To let them know we see them and we feel them and we’re concerned about the impact that unfortunate incident in their lives has caused them. But also what it’s doing to our entire community.”

So Representative Ammons says this weekend’s retreat is designed to help mothers see past and examine their grief. To get them in one room and show them how to turn that grief into power and action and witness first-step healing. That’s why she’s invited doctors from our community and the University of Illinois, including Dr. Ruby Mendenhall who is an Associate Professor in the Department of African American Studies and Sociology. But Representative Ammons isn’t alone.

State Senator Paul Faraci is also partnering to see this retreat come to life. It’ll be at the Church of the Living God in Champaign. It’s free but you need to click here to register to seal your spot.

So it’ll be located at 312 East Bradley Avenue from 10:00 to 3:00 p.m.

But Representative Ammons says to arrive by 9:30 for a breakfast.