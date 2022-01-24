Community Counts: Project Success of Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sometimes when students don’t have a place to go after school, negative choices and situations can arise. However, Project Success of Vermilion County takes that opportunity away.

Project Success offers two after school programs that bother aim to create a safe space where students can succeed, receive one-on-one attention and feel supported. 21st Century Learning Centers and Teen REACH. Nicole Neuman, a teacher at Westville High School, also helps out with Teen REACH after school.

“These are my kids. I did not give birth to them but they are my kids. I live and breathe for my students and I always have. I think that’s what I was put on this earth for, is to help these kids. Whatever I can do to help them achieve their goal is what I want to do. Project has given me that.”

Neuman has been volunteering for Project since it started back in 1998. For her, it’s an opportunity to reach her students on a personal level while also giving them a foundation of education and respect they can keep building on. One example is Jamie King, a junior at Westville High. For Jamie, homework was his big hurdle.

“I was very bad at doing homework for a little bit. I could get the good grades, I could do good on tests, I could do the quizzes, but I could never remember to turn my homework in. She helped me with that a lot. I got really consistent to where even if I didn’t have homework I’d show up in the morning and hang with out miss Neuman because it was a nice place.”

Project Success serves kids K-12 in 18 schools and one community center in Vermilion County. In 1998, it was started to help students with failing test scores and rising teen pregnancy rates. Fast forward to 2021, the after school program served over 48,000 snacks to area students. A different goal but still a powerful impact.

“Most of the people I knew that were heavily involved in the not so good side of life started coming here and it helped. I saw people who would get into a fight in the hallway because someone bumped into their shoulder, this truly did help them. They matured a lot through it. It helped them get better. I saw people get off drugs coming here,” Jamie says.

That sort of success in our student communities can be credited to 21st Century Learning Centers and Teen REACH. 21st Century is for kids five to 18-year-olds and Teen Reach is for eight to 17-year-olds. Both aim to provide resources, attention and mentors who can elevate our students to the potential they’re capable of.

Project Success offers everything from Board Game Club to video game time. “Momma Neuman” rallies the students together with her endless baking recipes. But through it all, students are brought closer together while learning skills they can use in the future. Creating a place that students like Jamie can’t stay away from.

The people. It’s the people, it’s the fact that no matter who you are, you can come here. You can be happy, you can have a fun time, you can get rid of the drama, you can put a smile on your face. I know I come to school tired, I won’t smile all day, but I’ll smile when I get here.”

21st Century Learning Centers is funded by the Illinois State Board of Education, while Teen REACH (or Responsibility, Education, Achievement, Caring, and Hope) is funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

