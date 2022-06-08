DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — To endure the tragedy of a loss or crisis can leave entire communities shaken and even frozen in time from the pain. Individuals can often find it hard to return to normal life after the fact. But the medicine that comes from a dog’s presence or affection can be what restores hope during harder times.

That’s exactly the sort of situation that birthed PawPrint Ministries. In 2013, Central Illinois saw its own share of loss. Washington, Illinois suffered a tornado that left one man dead and many injured. But it was the right time to jumpstart PawPrint, which Jennifer Dahn did in 2014. She saw there was a hole only a dog could fill.

So ever since then, PawPrint Ministries has deployed 36 teams of trained “comfort dogs” across Central Illinois to places where attention and positive energy are needed. Those include visiting with cancer care patients, veterans, students at schools after losing a peer and much more. But it takes a lot of training first.

“The process to train a canine is very extensive. It is a lot of work. Our volunteers dedicate countless hours, months, years of their time to train their canine and then to give back to our community,” says Jennifer Dahn, founder and Executive Director of PawPrint Ministries.

Joined by her mother, Judy, Jennifer looks forward to each workday because it’s a chance to touch a life, help someone escape a troubling memory or help them feel loved for a short time. Either way, the comfort dogs are recruited from the community to serve those in need of their ministry. A blessing for all those involved.

PawPrint also offers a seven-phase training process that allows any dog at home to hopefully join the comfort dog team. There’s also ample opportunity to volunteer, whether it’s paperwork or serving as a distraction for the dogs as they train. Judy tells us if you have the time, they can find ways to utilize that.

The ministry also has plans to expand to a second office so they can train more of their comfort dogs at one time. But that requires the support of the community and people stepping up to train or volunteer in any capacity at PawPrint. For more on the PawPrint Ministries, you can click here.

To get involved, click here and to request a visit with your dog, click here.