RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day, for many of our veterans, is an opportunity to reflect on the toil their service entailed but also the reward of their sacrifice. But many endure lingering effects such as a disability, which can limit their comfortability or enjoyment of life. But one disabled veteran still wants to serve others.

That’s why Robbie C. Walker, a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, decided his “retirement” will be spent meeting the needs of other veterans facing boundaries from their disability. His new office in Rantoul is just six minutes from the decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base, an example of history that can be kept alive.

Now, Walker spends his time as a VA Accredited Claims Agent, connecting other disabled veterans with their benefits. That can include healthcare, education, disability and more. But there are veterans unaware of that opportunity or those just hesitant to relive much harder times. All in all, Robbie wants veterans to feel seen.

“As long as we’re able to do it, we should give back. I’m looking for the next generation to come in, like Lincoln’s Challenge, the young kids. Somebody has to take our place, somebody has to be the future. But you can’t forget the past. So our veterans need to be taken care of.”

Robbie has already developed a repertoire with area veterans in Rantoul, many of which he’s known from serving as 19th District Commander for American Legion Post 559 in Champaign. But he’s also encouraging any veteran, regardless of their background, to see him. That way they can maneuver life with the ease they have greatly earned.

If you are a veteran in need of access to disability, healthcare, education benefits and more, just reach out to Robbie. You can find his office in Rantoul at 601 South Century Boulevard, Suite 1503. You can call him by phone at 217-215-6242 or email at robbie.walker@va.gov